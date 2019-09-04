Gas leak: 3 schools closed, 105 UPSR candidates moved to new exam centres

JASIN: Three schools in Merlimau, located near a chicken processing farm which experienced an ammonia leak today owing to a broken pipe, have been ordered to close tomorrow with Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) candidates moved to two new examination centres.

Melaka education director Datuk Abu Bakar Sahari said the three schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paya Redan, SK Serkam Darat and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Serkam.

Twenty UPSR candidates from SK Paya Redan would be housed at the SK Paya Dalam examination centre, while a new examination centre had been opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Mahkota to house 79 candidates from SK Serkam Darat and six candidates from SJKT Ladang Serkam.

The change in examination centres would be maintained until the end of the Year Six examination on Sept 12, said Abu Bakar, adding that the remaining pupils in the affected schools located within a three kilometre radius of the farm had been instructed to stay at home as a safety precaution. – Bernama