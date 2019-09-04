MACC nabs three Sarawak government officers, businessman in graft probe

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has applied for a remand order for three senior officers of a state government agency and a businessman in connection with a graft probe.

The agency’s application for the seven-day remand order for the four men, who were arrested last night, is now being heard in the Magistrate’s Court here.

MACC had asked the court to allow the suspects to be detained for seven days from their arrest as it was unable to complete the investigation within 24 hours.

MORE TO COME