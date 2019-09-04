Only minister can stop Sandakan parking charges

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) has officially implemented parking charges in town and 11 satellite towns here, starting September 2.

Its outgoing president, Datuk Peter Hii Chang Lik, yesterday said that the implementation of parking charges is now ongoing, and there is no stopping to it unless instructed by the Minister of Local Government and Housing.

“I find that there are still a lot of locals who are confused whether or not the parking charge had been implemented, despite having published official notice in the newspapers.

“I think another reason that confuses the people is that some ‘YBs’ (elected representatives) are making noise and telling the people not to pay the parking fees. I am here to announce to the public that the parking charges are on, and only the Minister of Local Government and Housing can put a stop to it.

“On August 9, 2019, SMC has received a written letter of instruction from the Minister of Local Government and Housing to implement the parking fees. On August 27, we have had a full board meeting to decide that implementation of parking charge should start on September 2, 2019.

“So, we have to implement the parking charges in town and the 11 satellite towns. YBs or ministers or assistant ministers have no say in this, except for the Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong,” Peter said at a press conference held at SMC Building here yesterday, to confirm to the public on the implementation of the parking charges.

Recently, there were rumours circulating on the social media that the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing cum Karamunting Assemblyman, George Hiew Vun Zin, had told the public that the parking charges would not be implemented in 11 satellite towns.

This had allegedly caused a lot of confusion among the local community, Peter said.

“George Hiew has no say in this so he should keep quiet,” Peter said, adding that SMC would ignore people’s representatives who would speak about it, with the exception of Jaujan.

Also present at the conference were SMC deputy president Haji Hamsan Awang Supain, and other SMC management officers.

Besides the town, parking charges will be imposed on the 11 satellite towns – Bandar Maju, Bandar Kim Fung, Bandar Pasaraya, Bandar Indah, Bandar Prima Square, Bandar Tyng, Bandar Utama, Bandar One Avenue, Bandar Megah Jaya, Bandar Labuk Jaya and Bandar Sibuga Jaya.

The parking charge for all the parking spaces involved are RM0.25 per half-an-hour for yellow spaces and RM2 per half-an-hour for green spaces located in front of banks.

Operational time is from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, and free parking on Sundays and public holidays.

Parking fees will be collected via the parking coupon system.

This is the first time that SMC is collecting parking fees for parking spaces outside of the town.