Only voicing people’s concern, not interfering in SMC – Sandakan MP

SANDAKAN: Sandakan member of parliament (MP) Vivian Wong Shir Yee said that she does not mean to interfere with the business of the Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC), but is duty bound to voice out the concerns of the people.

Wong said that she had to take the people’s concerns to Parliament, which include voicing their concern over the implementation of parking charges in 11 satellite towns here by the SMC.

“I do not question the SMC president’s contributions to the local community during his term. (However), as the people’s representative, I am responsible to bring the people’s voices to parliament.

“A few state assemblymen have also before this, opposed the implementation of parking charges in 11 satellite towns; this does not mean that they want to interfere with the local government’s affairs. However, the community must have a voice to share their dissatisfaction with this development. For this, I have to voice out for the people,” she said.

Wong said this when responding to SMC president Datuk Peter Hii Chang Lik’s statement that the MP should not comment on the local authority’s affairs.

Wong then urged the SMC to reveal the income from parking fees collection via parking coupon sales in the 11 satellite towns, and explain to road users and locals how this income is going to be spent on the facilities and infrastructure in the district.

“It should include the addition of street lights, repairs and maintenance of roads, and ensuring the cleanliness of parking spaces,” she said.

She added that if the SMC could keep its promise to utilise the parking fees for the purpose of enforcement and resolving traffic flow problems, then that would be a positive development.

“If SMC could, then this, the collection of parking fees in the 11 satellite towns set by SMC and approved by the Ministry (of Local Government and Housing), would not cause any more dissatisfaction and worries among the local communities,” she said in a press statement here yesterday.

However, Wong noted that the SMC is charging the monthly parking ticket at RM80 per month, which is more expensive than what is charged in other places.

“We opined that if the local authority could reduce the price of the monthly ticket to RM50, then it would also reduce the burden of the working class,” she said, adding that Kota Kinabalu City Hall is only charging RM53.90 for its monthly parking ticket.

Meanwhile, Wong said she would continue to be alert and monitor updates and announcements from the SMC president regarding development in Sandakan, including the installation of street lights at Mile 5 Sibuga Road, here.