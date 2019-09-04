Report: AR Badul’s son dies after being hit by bullet during army event

KOTA KINABALU: Major Mohd Zahir Armaya, 36, the son of veteran actor AR Badul, has died from a bullet shot during a ‘live’ demonstration at the Lok Kawi army camp here.

The 36-year-old soldier died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at about 9.20am, said a Malay Mail report citing a statement issued by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“I hope the victim’s family receives the strength to face this tragedy and we at the Defence Ministry also feel the loss,” he said, calling on the public to respect the family and not to speculate on the events that led to Mohd Zahir’s death.

Mohd Zahir was attached to the 11th Regiment special unit from the Sungai Udang camp in Melaka and was in Sabah for an army exhibition in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and 13th infantry brigade at Lok Kawi.

Mohd Zahir has five children aged between nine years and five months.

Army chief General Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi described Mohd Zahir’s death as a loss, adding that the army will be handling the funeral arrangements and will take care of the deceased’s next of kin.

He also said in the news report that a post-mortem is being conducted at the same hospital and that a board of investigation is being set up to determine how the incident happened.