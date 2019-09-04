Samora sets up Gimpuhut Foundation

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Momogun Rungus Association (Samora) has set up the Gimpuhut Foundation to manage the welfare of participants of the Mitarab Gimpuhut Momogun (MGM) contest during the Magahau Festival.

Its president, Datuk Jelani Hamdan, said the foundation would look after the welfare of previous and current participants by providing skills courses which could generate the economy.

“Membership is open to women from the Rungus and Momogun communities, as well as from the Dusun people who have taken part in other contests in the state such as the Unduk Ngadau during the Kaamatan Festival,” he told reporters after launching the Gimpuhut Foundation here last Monday night.

He added that the role of the foundation is also to monitor and coordinate with all the members and help them to become all-rounders – not just in terms of beauty, but also to possess skills that will open up economic opportunities for them.

Jelani also said that the members of Samora now number some 58,000 and they are not limiting the membership to merely the Rungus but all the ‘Momogun’ people, who includes the Dusuns.

Speaking to press members, Jelani also mentioned that prior to organising the Pesta Magavau, the Rungus people associated the celebration as one that summons ghosts and spirits.

“But that perception has changed and people are more supportive of it now,” he said.

He also said that as a result of the festival, many of the contestants who were originally poor in their mastery of the Rungus language can now converse in it.

“It has enabled the contestants to learn how to speak Rungus, hence sustaining it for the future,” he said.

Aside from that, the contestants also learned how to create traditional handicrafts and fashion.

“So it is not just about beauty,” he stressed.

The participants are also brought for overseas trips to promote Sabah’s culture, he said.

Last year, the participants visited London and prior to that, to Berlin, Germany.