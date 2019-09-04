Self-employed woman from Sibu loses RM135,000 to Macau Scam

SIBU: A self-employed woman here has become the latest Macau Scam victim after she transferred RM135,000 into several bank accounts of a ‘police officer’.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the 41-year-old victim received a call on Aug 18 from a woman named Sandra Ling Yee Hui who identified herself as a court official from Perlis.

“The woman told the victim that a car registered under her name was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Kangar, Perlis,” he said in a media statement.

The victim insisted that she did not even go to Perlis but the call was later passed to another man who introduced himself as Sergeant Lau.

Lau informed the victim that a sum of RM148,000 was deposited into her account for her involvement in drug-related activities.

On Aug 26, the victim received another call from Lau who told her that Putrajaya had issued a court order to detain her for 45-days and also to freeze her assets.

Stanley said the victim then spoke to one Inspector Herman and appealed that the court not to execute the order before transferring RM15,000 to the given account to settle the matter.

On Aug 27, the victim received another call from Lau, informing her that the court wanted to do a fix deposit audit on her accounts amounting to RM120,000 to prove that the money inside her account had nothing had nothing to do with her drug-related activities.

On Aug 27 and 28, the victim made 23 online transactions amounting to RM120,000 to several given accounts.

On Sept 2, Lau called the victim again asking for another RM30,000 to settle some court matters but the victim said she had no more money left before she realised that she was cheated and lodged the police report.

Stanley said police will investigate the case under Section 420 for cheating.