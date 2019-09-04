Serba Dinamik’s corporate exercises a positive step

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s (Serba Dinamik) latest corporate exercises involving a proposed share split, bonus issue of shares and issue of free warrants, was met with positive reactions from analysts.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) was positive on the latest development even though there will be no fundamental impact and no dilution to existing shareholdings.

“While we acknowledge that the exercises have no fundamental impact towards the company in the near term, we, nonetheless, feel positive towards the exercises as it will help further enhance the marketability and trading liquidity of the share, with the market price of the share also being much more affordable and thus, potentially appealing to a wider group of public shareholders.

“The exercises are also expected not to result in an immediate dilution of existing shareholdings. Meanwhile, funds raised through the conversion of warrants over the next five years could also help with the company’s working capital,” Kenanga Research said.

According to AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), following the completion of the bonus and share split, Serba Dinamik’s theoretical share price could drop to a more affordable RM2.10 per share, which could lead to more retail interest and provide additional trading liquidity.

“Hence, we are mildly positive on the bonus and share split proposal, and neutral on the warrant issue as management’s rationale is to reward shareholders with an opportunity to increase their stakes if the share price were to appreciate above the 30 per cent premium to its theoretical value,” the research firm noted in its company report on Serba Dinamik.

AmInvestment Bank highlighted that this will also provide an alternative avenue for the group to raise capital given that Serba Dinamik’s net gearing has risen to 0.6-fold in the second quarter of financial year 2019 (2QFY19) from 0.5-fold in 1QFY19, and could reach 0.8-fold by the end of the year.

“Assuming full exercise of the 881 million warrants at RM2.60 per share (30 per cent premium to our theoretical price of RM2 per share), the proceeds of RM2.6 billion could reverse Serba Dinamik to a FY20F net cash balance of RM540 million from a net gearing of 0.6-fold.

“Nevertheless, we believe that unless the proposed warrant issue later is in the money, the group may undertake an equity-raising exercise in the form of perpetual securities or private placement.”

That said, the research firm expected any potential equity placement to be partly mitigated by the group’s strong value-accretive revenue growth amid commencement of the Pengerang Integrated Development’s property launches.