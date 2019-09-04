Teaching certificate will be revoked if religious teachers violate laws — Mujahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The accredited certificate for teaching Islamic religion will be revoked if the educator is found violating any law, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He stressed that all parties including religious teaching credential holders should respect the law as well as the sensitivity as well as racial and ethnic diversity in the country.

“There are laws (that we) have to respect. We are all bound (to it). Don’t forget about the diversity of religions and races because we have Malays, Indians, Chinese, Kadazan, Iban and others.

“Do not simply talk as if that they are not present (when teaching religion),” he said in his speech when opening the ‘Muzakarah Perdana Pemegang Tauliah Mengajar Agama’ at the Federal Territory Mosque here yesterday.

Also present at the event, which was attended by 400 people, was Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri.

Speaking to Bernama later, Mujahid said so far, there was no revocation of religious teaching certificate but the mufti office and state religious council would always be monitoring the situation.

“We have certain process. We will investigate (if there are any reports), we will first call the individual for clarification before making any decision,” he said. — Bernama