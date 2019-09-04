Tiang: Let political reality on the ground do the talking

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang said he rather let political reality on the ground do the talking rather than engaging in a potential tussle for seats with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP vice president Teo Boon Siew said in Sibu yesterday that his party wants to contest in Bawang Assan, Pelawan and Dudong.

The seats used to be SUPP’s stronghold, but are now held by Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB). When contacted yesterday, Tiang said he would not comment on PDP’s request to the top Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership to contest three seats. SUPP and PDP are components of the ruling GPS coalition.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on what PDP said on this matter. All I can say is that SUPP is committed to work and serve the people in Bawang Assan, Dudong and Pelawan to ensure victory for GPS in the seats.

“Working is always better than talking,” he added.

When contacted yesterday, PSB secretary-general George Lo said his party had no issue with PDP wanting to take Bawang Assan and Dudong from PSB.

PSB is now fully independent and has the freedom to contest in any seat in Sarawak, he said.

“We will decide which seats to contest based on winnability and having the right candidate. At this juncture, we have not decided to exclude any particular seat. PSB will defend all its seats and we are confident of retaining them,” Lo said.

Bawang Assan is being held by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh whereas Dudong by its senior vice president Datuk Tiong Thai King.