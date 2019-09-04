Two killed in shootout with police in Lahad Datu waters

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were killed in a shoot out with Marine Operation Force (MOF) in Lahad Datu waters on Tuesday evening.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the 11pm incident occurred when MOF personnel spotted two suspicious pump boats about 10 nautical mile from Lahad Datu.

As police approached the boats, couple of shots were fired from the suspects direction, prompting police to retaliate in self-defence, said Omar.

One of the pump boat managed to speed away while two suspects from the second boat were killed instantly, said Omar, adding that none of his men were injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating the case to identify the escaped suspects.