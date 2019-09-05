1MDB was to borrow US$6 bln from Aabar investments — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A former special officer to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court here yesterday that 1Malaysia Developement Berhad (1MDB) was to apply for a US$6 billion loan from Aabar Investments (Aabar).

Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, 43, said this in reference to a document dated Feb 5, 2015 containing updated data for the former prime minister’s perusal on the US$6 billion loan that was to be applied in the joint venture between 1MDB and Aabar, and also the loan repayment procedure.

The eighth prosecution witness in Najib’s 1MDB trial said the document was in his custody likely because the accused’s then principal private secretary (the late) Datuk Azlin Alias had asked him to keep it after their meeting with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

“I cannot elaborate on the document’s content as most matters on 1MDB issues were discussed directly between Jho Low and Datuk Azlin as I was more of the person who arranges their meeting and accompanying Datuk Azlin.

“I was also in the discussion but I am not well-versed in investment banking and corporate finance,” he said.

Amhari Efendi said the document was meant to prepare them should they be asked about the issue, and for them to be ready for Jho Low’s further instructions.

“I did not destroy the document probably because I overlooked it or didn’t get to shred it. I did not do any follow-up after receiving the document,” he said.

He said he could have received the document through email from Jho Low or handed personally by Jho Low during the meeting with Azlin and Jho Low at Prince Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain for himself RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering related to the sum.

The Pekan member of parliament allegedly committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and the 21 money laundering offences between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013, at the same place. — Bernama