4WD vehicle catches fire while parked at Kuching International Airport

KUCHING: The engine of a four-wheel-drive vehicle caught fire while parked on Level 2 at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) at around 4pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the fire was extinguished by personnel from the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS).

The fire totally destroyed the vehicle’s engine bay, but was extinguished within minutes with water from the AFRS’s firetruck.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The operation ended at 4.30pm, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also at the scene were personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station and the police.