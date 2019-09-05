Analysts positive on Dayang’s 15-month contract from Petronas

KUCHING: Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd’s (Dayang) 15-month contract from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) garnered positive views from analysts as it further highlights the company’s job delivery capabilities.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Dayang announced that it was awarded a contract for the provision of hook-up, commissioning, and topside major maintenance services for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Petronas Carigali) – Peninsular. The duration of the contract is 15 months starting August 16 until November 15, 2020.

“We also posit that the contract could possibly serve as an “interim” contract while a possible retendering of Petronas Carigali’s integrated hook-up and commissioning contract is underway, as reported in the press. Nonetheless, we are positive on the win as it highlights the company’s job delivery capabilities, thus enabling its clients’ confidence in awarding Dayang work contracts,” analysts at the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said.

While no value or other contract details were included in the announcement, it estimated that the contract value to be somewhere within the region of circa RM100 million to RM200 million.

“Of course, actual contract value would depend on the work orders received. We believe the contract would be able to fetch earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins at around the mid-teens region.

“With this contract, we expect Dayang’s order-book to remain more than RM3 billion, bringing the year to date-announced new contract wins to an estimated value of circa RM450 million to RM600 million (still well within our replenishment assumption of RM1 billion),” it added.

All in, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘market perform’ rating on the stock.