Army to set up team to probe cause of commando’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army (TDM) will be establishing a board of inquiry to identify the cause of a tragedy in which an army commando was shot dead during a demonstration at Lok Kawi Camp in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah yesterday morning.

According to a Army source, the board of inquiry will be set up after the late Major Mohd Zahir Armaya has been laid to rest.

The board of inquiry involved is believed to have members from the Army’s 11th Regiment special unit.

Earlier, Bernama reported the launching of the Fifth Division Infantry and 13th Infantry Brigade at Lok Kawi Camp yesterday morning turned into a tragedy when an officer in the gimmick died after getting shot.

Maj Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando from the 11th Regiment special unit died at 9.20 am at Queen Elizabeth Hospita, Kota Kinabalu.

The late commando who was the son of veteran actor AR Badul, was attached to Sungai Udang Camp in Melaka and was a father of five children aged between 5 months and 9 years. — Bernama