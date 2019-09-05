Bomba: 49 wildfire cases recorded in Sarawak within 5 days

MIRI: The state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has recorded a total of 49 bush, forest and peat soil fire cases throughout the state between Sep 1 and 7am this morning,

“Yesterday (Sep 4) recorded the highest number of bush, forest and peat soil fire cases with 19 cases,” the department said in a statement today.

The wildfires had affected 102.602 acres of land statewide, it added.

Bomba disclosed that the firefighting operation at a warehouse field at Kampung Sedi, Tanjung Manis was still ongoing since it commenced yesterday. As of this morning, 1.5 acres bush fire was successfully extinguished.

Meanwhile, as of 9am today, Sri Aman and Samarahan were still recording unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 124 and 108 respectively.

In other areas such as Limbang, Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP), Miri, Samalaju, Bintulu, Mukah, Kapit, Sibu, Sarikei, Kuching and SK Kuala Baram 2, the air quality readings were still moderate with the API of between 52 and 99.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.