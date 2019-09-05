Comedian AR Badul’s son killed during ‘live’ demo at Lok Kawi Army Camp

KOTA KINABALU: A 36-year-old army commando, who was the son of veteran actor-comedian A.R. Badul, was killed when he was hit by a bullet during a ‘live’ demostration at the Lok Kawi Army Camp in Putatan yesterday morning.

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya was rushed in an ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital here but was pronounced dead upon arrival at about 9.20am.

Mohd Zahir was involved in the demostration using live bullets which showed armed forces personnel in a shootout with a group of terrorists.

The demonstration was conducted in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and 13th Infantry Brigade at the Lok Kawi Army Camp.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Army Chief, General Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Ahmad Hasbullah Hj Mohd Nawawi expressed his condolences to the family of Mohd Zahir, saying the passing of the commando was a big loss to the Royal Malaysian Army.

Ahmad Hasbullah said a full investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

Mohd Zahir, who was with the 11th Regiment Special Forces Group from Sungai Udang Army Camp in Melaka, left behind a wife and five children, aged between nine years and five months.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu advised the people not to speculate on the incident, and respect the sensitivity of the late commando’s family while waiting for the post-mortem report.

The ministry had conveyed its sympathy and condolences to the family of the late soldier on the incident, Mohamad Sabu said.

“I hope the late army officer’s family would be brave in their hours of loss and we at the ministry are saddened by the event and fully sympathize with the family,” he said in a statement.