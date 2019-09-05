DBKU Datuk Bandar Junaidi: Include MPP in joint-committee of MBKS, DBKU councillors

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) new Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan supports setting up a joint committee comprising councillors and commissioners from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and DBKU, adding that it should also include the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

The joint committee was proposed by MBKS Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng after he was sworn-in on Tuesday.

“I fully support that (joint committee) but not only that, we should also extend it to MPP,” Junaidi told reporters after he was sworn in before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg this morning.

“If you notice, the border is so near, after Emart (Matang) is MPP, and we also have Padungan area and after that is MBKS. There is no such thing as DBKU is DBKU, MBKS is MBKS. No, we have to work together,” he stated.

Asked when would the three local governments meet up to discuss this, he said “as soon as possible”.

He added that he had sat down for an informal discussion with Wee, and would need to discuss the matter further with the Dewan members first as soon as possible, as it was not up to one person’s decision to chart DBKU’s direction.

On Tuesday, Wee said the proposed joint committee will function as a bridge between MBKS and DBKU, thus allowing both councils to identify and subsequently manage issues arising from common areas of responsibilities.

“With such an effort in place, both MBKS and DBKU can then allocate resources more efficiently and operate harmoniously, thereby making sure Kuching residents shall enjoy only the best services,” Wee said.