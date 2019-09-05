Departure of Bosi, Muin inevitable – Henrynus

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri president Datuk Henrynus Amin has described the party’s deputy president Dr Edwin Bosi’s departure from the party with central committee member Paulinus Muin as inevitable due to differences in opinion on the party’s direction or rather vision and strategy in achieving its political goals.

Henrynus said differences started when Dr Edwin tried to convince the party to field Paulinus, a Kadazan from Papar to contest the Sandakan by-election which he said would have Umno’s blessings and financial support.

Anak Negeri decided not to contest in the Sandakan by-election after meeting Umno liaison chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin on April 25, 2019 who confirmed Umno would be supporting the PBS candidate instead, he said.

Dr Edwin and Paulinus, however, went on to campaign for the PBS candidate in the Sandakan by-election and in the process they apparently befriended Umno and PBS leaders, he claimed.

“I am not privy to any discussion between Dr Edwin Bosi and Datuk Mokhtar Radin but soon after the by-election, Dr Edwin and Paulinus once again pushed the idea of Anak Negeri tying the knot with Umno under the BN Sabah banner which no longer exists.

Taking note of the outcome of the Sandakan by-election, the Anak Negeri Central Committee meeting on June 17, 2019 unanimously agreed to reject or postpone indefinitely any decision on future coalition partners of Anak Negeri, Henrynus said.

“To be fair to Anak Negeri, there is still an air of uncertainty about Umno Sabah’s position after the mass exodus of Umno leaders to PPBM. Until and unless there is a clear direction, and a clear committment to Anak Negeri five-point political agenda, the party will remain non committal,” he pointed out.

He said Anak Negeri is still a political infant but the party’s remaining leadership has resolved to continue the party’s five-point political struggle, consolidate its core leadership and organisation set-up, build party finances and adopt pragmatic political strategies to achieve its five-point political objectives.

According to him, Dr Edwin actually first indicated his intention to resign from the party on June 30 via WhatsApp postings to the party’s WhatsApp chat group and reiterated his withdrawal from the party also via WhatsApp on August 24 directly to Anak Negeri President indicating his intention to focus on his vet business and also contemplating on a new political platform.

Paulinus, however, never resign and never indicated his plan to leave Anak Negeri until announcing his decision to follow Dr Edwin joining PBS through the press, Henrynus said.

Edwin and Paulinus’ departure from Anak Negeri was regretted but the remaining Anak Negeri party leadership respects their decision to join PBS.

“We wish them well,” he added.