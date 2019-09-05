‘Duit 1MDB lah bro’ could have referred to RM2.6 billion — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial yesterday said RM2.6 billion that was deposited into the personal account of the former prime minister could possibly refer to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazarudin, 43, said he came to this conclusion based on an incident involving Najib’s former private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias (now deceased), either in January or February 2015.

The eighth prosecution witness recalled during his 10 year-service with Najib that Azlin never raised his voice.

“I was waiting for him (Azlin) after his meeting with Najib. He appeared tensed and I heard him raise his voice, ‘Duit 1MDB lah bro’ and threw a file that he was holding onto a table,” he said.

Amhari Efendi was reading out his witness statement during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib on the third day of Najib’s 1MDB trial.

Amhari Efendi believed Azlin was reacting to the media exposure on 1MDB such as the joint venture with PetroSaudi (oil and gas services company), luxury spending of 1MDB allegedly by businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, alleged use by Najib’s step-son Riza Aziz of 1MDB funds to purchase luxury properties and produce a movie, and transfer of 1MDB funds into dubious accounts.

“The situation was disquieting as the exposure was accompanied by supporting evidence such as photographs, email documents, bank transactions and transfer of 1MDB funds from a Petrosaudi-1MDB joint venture to Jho Low’s personal account,” he said.

He described Jho Low as a “master manipulator” in his dealings with officers at various levels and ranks whether in Malaysia or abroad, with Najib’s knowledge.

“Jho Low in his talking points ordered me and Datuk Seri Azlin to inform everyone at the PMO, to say in response to accusations that it was just a manipulation by the opposition to oust Najib.

“The businessman also sent e-mails to me and Datuk Seri Azlin and met us several times to discuss and provide a list of answers to frequently asked questions that PMO might face about 1MDB.

Amhari Efendi said he was shocked upon reading an article recently about Azlin being the one who had arranged the meeting between Ambank and Najib at his residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, as it did not reflect what really happened.

“Any private or informal meeting at Datuk Seri Najib’s house in Jalan Langgak Duta required his approval as it involved time, schedule and access to his personal residence.

“It is impossible and illogical for him (Datuk Seri Azlin) to simply organise a meeting between Datuk Seri Najib and Ambank at Najib’s private residence on his own initiative without the prior approval of the former prime minister.

“I believe Datuk Seri Azlin had referred the matter to Datuk Seri Najib for his approval,” he added.

He said Datuk Seri Azlin died on April 4, 2015, shortly after the 1MDB issue became widespread in the mass media.

Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering related to the amount.

The Pekan member of parliament is alleged to have committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and the money laundering offences between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013, at the same place.

The hearing before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues today. — Bernama