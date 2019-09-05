Farmer ordered to defend himself for murdering wife

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday ordered a farmer to defend himself on an allegation of killing his 36-year-old Indonesian wife, who was slashed to death earlier this year.

Judge Dato Lee Heng Cheong made the decision after the court found that the prosecution had filed a prima facie case against the accused – Jong Siew Phin, 37. The court fixed hearing to Sept 17 and 18.

The prosecution is directed to provide witnesses for the defendant if necessary.

On July 29, 26 pieces of evidence were presented before Lee, including a meat cutter the murder weapon.

Jong was charged with murdering his wife, Natalia Baoon, on Feb 9, 2018, a charge listed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for mandatory death sentence on conviction.

The incident took place at his house in Kpg Bedup Longgok, Serian, between 7am and 1pm.

According to the facts of the case, after taking their eight-year-old daughter home from school last year, Jong found his wife in a pool of blood on the floor of the living room.

Jong reported the discovery of his wife’s body at the Serian Police Station and was later detained to assist in the investigation.

Their nine-year-old daughter is now living with neighbours.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Musli Abdul Hamid prosecuted while the accused was represented by Muhammad Fairuz Masri and Jubilant Austinway.