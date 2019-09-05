Isuzu to enhance D-Max with breakthrough Blue Power engine

PHUKET, Thailand: Isuzu Motors has taken the leap forward towards future demands for lower emissions, greater fuel economy and improved power through its latest engine breakthrough — the 1.9-litre Ddi Blue Power engine.

According to Isuzu Malaysia chief executive officer Koji Nakamura, this enhanced engine is regarded as a ‘game-changer’, set to shape the company’s future in the global arena.

“The new 1.9-litre engine has been able to achieve all that Isuzu’s engines are known for, including its reliability and long-service life.

“Moreover, it has been able to push the boundaries to produce even greater dependability, on top of its enhanced performance,” he said prior to a presentation on Isuzu’s Blue Power (1.9-litre RZ4E) diesel engine at Duangjitt Resort and Spa here today.

The session, facilitated by Isuzu Technical Centre of Asia general manager (engine design department) Isamu Tateyama, was part of Isuzu Malaysia’s three-day test-drive convoy with the media here, which kicked off in Krabi on Wednesday.

Isuzu Malaysia chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki and its general manager Kenkichi Sogo were also present.

Adding on, Nakamura said Isuzu had been able to achieve its design criteria by increasing the ‘five operational parameters’ and reducing five others to meet future demands of powerful and efficient compact engines.

“The ‘five-more parameters’ are more power, more torque, more durability, more fuel-efficient, and more environment-friendly.

“The ‘less-five parameters’ are less CO2 (carbon dioxide), less weight, less parts friction, less noise and less maintenance cost,” he said.

In his presentation, Tateyama said much of the new 1.9-litre engine’s performance enhancement derived from its breakthrough design including that for the combustion chamber, high-efficient VGS turbo-charger, low-friction components and highly precise fuel injection from its high-pressure common-rail system.

Through such breakthrough, Isuzu had achieved 10 per cent increase in power, delivering 110kW (150PS, or Horsepower) at 3,600rpm; and a nine-per cent increase in torque, producing 350Nm (35.7kg/m) between 1,800Nm and 2.600rpm, versus the 2.5-litre engine that it replaced, he added.

“The RZ4E gins a massive 37-per cent reduction in mechanical losses by reducing internal friction.

“Coupled with the Intelligent Exhaust Gas Re-circulation (EGR) system and an eco-oil filter, the engine gas been able to improve fuel efficiency by approximately 19 per cent, as tested in Thailand.

“By reducing internal friction, Isuzu has been able to ensure that the moving parts last longer,” he elaborated.

In capitalising on the improved character of the new 1.9-litre engine, Isuzu has developed brand new six-speed transmissions — both manual and automatic — for the new Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Blue Power, which is set for its official launch in Kuala Lumpur this Sept 18.

For more information, follow Isuzu on Facebook (@ISUZU.DMax.Malaysia), or go to www.isuzu.net.my/pickup/.