MMEA seizes 42.5 tonnes of fish, foreign fishing vessels near Tanjung Sirik in Mukah

KUCHING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak region has seized a total of 42.5 tonnes of fish following the detention of four foreign fishing vessels near Tanjung Sirik in Mukah on Sept 3.

MMEA Sarawak deputy director-general (operations) commander Hamiludin Che Awang said the actions were taken after the boats were found fishing in the state’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) located about 73 nautical miles northwest from Tanjung Sirik, Mukah between 6.30pm and 8pm.

Hamiludin disclosed that 44 Vietnamese nationals aged between 16 to 54 years-old were also arrested during the operation.

“Also seized by MMEA during the operation were the four fishing vessels, fishing equipment and 37.87 litres of diesel,” said Hamiludin, adding that the total seizure including the seized fish was estimated to be more than RM4 million.

The press conference was held at the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) today.

He disclosed that all of the Vietnamese skipper and crew members had failed to produce valid identification documents.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

On another note, MMEA together with the other relevant agencies are constantly increasing their effort to safeguard the Malaysian waters from encroachment and other elements to ensure the safety of the local vessels.

The public are also advised to inform MMEA of any suspicious activities especially in the EEZ by calling 082-432544.