Najib went to China in 2016 to secure joint ventures — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak went on an official visit to Beijing, China in 2016 to secure joint ventures with a number of companies, the High Court here was yesterday told.

Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, 43, who was formerly Najib’s special officer said this when referred by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib to a document with the heading, ‘Official Visit-Signing-Important Next-Step and Designated Parties’.

The eighth prosecution in Najib’s 1MDB trial said the document stated that Najib would make an official visit to Beijing on Nov 1 or Nov 2 to secure:

(i) “Full EPCC Agreement” between China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and ECRL Sdn Bhd, and China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Ltd (CPP) with Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER);

(ii) “Full Funding Agreement” between China EXIM and ECRL, and China EXIM with SSER; and

(iii) “Full Renminbi Bond Underwriting Agreement” between China and ECRL, and China Party with SSER.

However, Amhari Efendi said he did not know whether the document was prepared by Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) or then 1MDB Finance executive director Terence Geh.

“Geh was also actively providing input in regard to Malaysia-China joint ventures, in his capacity as Malaysia-China Strategic High Impact Economic Committee (MCSHIEC)’s secretariat,” he said while reading his 77-page witness statement on the fourth day of the trial.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds for himself, and 21 counts of money laundering related to the sum.

The Pekan member of parliament allegedly committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and the 21 offences between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013 at the same place.

Hearing continues today before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah. — Bernama