New autofinance centre in Kuching to serve Bank Rakyat’s clientele

KUCHING: Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) will launch its autofinance centre at KCLD Jalan Tun Jugah next week – its first in the state – in an effort to serve one of its top markets in Malaysia.

This centre, which will start operating from September 10 onwards, will support all of the bank’s autofinancing business in Kuching. This is in addition to Bank Rakyat’s five existing bank branches here.

“This will bring all of our autofinancing businesses into one central area so that processing can be faster and made easier – by having one point of contact.

“We (our outlets) in Sarawak are some the few branches with the highest performance in terms of autofinancing. This is why we are expanding this busines further in the state,” said Bank Rakyat head of marketing and communications Nizam Sani in a press conference on Tuesday night.

Nizam futher highlighted other ongoing campaigns including one with national carmaker Proton for government employees and graduates to finance new car loans for the brand.

Bank Rakyat director of Sabah and Sarawak Mohamad Shiblie Abang Sapuan said the great feedback from the community in Sarawak was one of the key leading reasons pushing the bank to host its autofinancing centre in Sarawak.

“Moving forward, we are looking at our engagement with the community – so that is one of the reasons why we are having the autofinancing centre in Kuching, to have more focus in servicing out clients in the market here.

“We hope to be more dedicated at the same time also that we are still the number one in personal financing in the market and we do have also other facilities like mortgages, and Ar-Rahnu which is one of our fortes. at the same time also, on our SME business, we are actively in the market and helping our SMEs.”

Mohamad Shiblie noted that Bank Rakyat’s rates for the national car sector is currently the best in the market, between 2.85 to 2.9 per cent.

“It is quite difficult for you to find those rates in the market now, especially for national car sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nizam also highlighted another deposit campaign which is open until October 15, in which Sarawak is also one of Bank Rakyat’s top takers.

“The returns are high, among the top two (in the market). Sarawak is our number one region in terms of performance,” he revealed.

“It is not often that we can offer these kinds of rates, but we can do so for this period with terms of 7 months and 11 months.”

Last but not least is its ‘Kempen Emas 2 Kilo’ which will run to Oct 27, 2019, aiming to encourage more customers to use the bank’s Ar-Rahnu Pawn Broking-i and Ar-Rahnu X’change services.

During the campaign, Bank Rakyat will also give away 26 prizes worth almost RM400,000 or two kilogrammes of gold to winners in conjunction with Ar-Rahnu’s 26 years of establishment.