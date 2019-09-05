Overhead pedestrian Bridge linking Sutera Avenue and Riverson to start work

KOTA KINABALU: Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, is pleased that Mah Sing Group, the developer of Sutera Avenue located in the city area, has finally started carrying out its promise to build an overhead pedestrian bridge over the Coastal Highway linking Sutera Avenue and Riverson.

+AJM-Gain City Engineering Sdn Bhd, the contractor appointed by the developer to construct the overhead pedestrian bridge, has finally commenced work yesterday after receiving the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. I am told that the final plan is to construct a 50-metre overhead pedestrian bridge,+AJQ- said Chan.

Prior to this in June, Chan had received a petition from 116 Sutera Avenue unit owners regarding the developer+AJI-s promise to build the overhead pedestrian bridge, and he had then urged the developer to honour the promise for better connectivity and safety of pedestrians.

Back then, the developer was required by the Public Works Department (PWD) to come up with a new design for a longer bridge.

+AJM-It is important for the overhead pedestrian bridge to be built soonest possible as it would prevent road accidents from happening to locals and tourists crossing the busy eight-lane highway,+AJQ- he said.

Chan also said that in the meantime, the project to build a 650-metre fence along the divider on the Coastal Highway is also going to kick off soon. The building of the fence funded by Chan’s MP allocation would be built starting from the traffic light near Harbour City and passing through Sutera Avenue.

+AJM-In addition to the overhead pedestrian bridge, the building of the fence along the highway will also commence soon. That way pedestrians will be required to take the bridge to cross the highway, and that way we can ensure better pedestrian safety and prevent crossing on the busy highway,+AJQ- said Chan.

A sum of around RM200,000 has been allocated from the MP constituency fund to build the safety fence. The same has been designed by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall and construction will be carried out by a local contractor.