PAN leaders join PBS

DONGGONGON: After decades fighting under ‘imported’ political parties, senior politician Dr Edwin Bosi has finally decided to ‘return home’ to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Describing PBS as his family’s number one choice, the 62-year-old veterinarian said his decision was purely to help strengthen the party.

“I just want to contribute to the party. I was a YB (Yang Berhormat) before, been there, done that … so I am not motivated by that (to be fielded as candidate).

“When I informed my family of my decision, I told them I was going to ‘balik kampung’. They were very happy, saying it is a good move, back to our roots, our parent’s political party,” he said.

Bosi, who was the deputy president of Parti Anak Negeri, and formerly with PKR and DAP, handed over his membership form to PBS President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili, together with PAN Youth Chief Paulinus Miun at the PBS headquarters here, on Tuesday, witnessed by the party’s top leaders.

Bosi said he had been toying with the idea after a chit-chat with PBS Secretary General Datuk Jahid Jahim and Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai over breakfast.

“I promised them (Jahid and Bangkuai) to come in (PBS) and contribute to the party. I am an experienced politician with backgrounds from serving Peninsula-based political parties. This is the new me, and I am ready to serve PBS,” he said.

Bosi who won the Kepayan State seat on a DAP ticket in the 2013 General Election, was a vocal assemblyman.

He quit DAP on the eve of the 14th general election to join PAN and contested the Penampang parliamentary seat but lost.

Miun, a lawyer by profession, on the other hand expressed excitement over his membership, disclosing that his parents are strong supporters of PBS.

The 33-year-old said he was involved in at least two political parties, one when he was an undergraduate prior to his one-year stint with PAN, but realised that PBS has always been in his heart.

“Growing up, I was only exposed to PBS by my parents. So there is no surprise that even before I joined other parties, my heart has always been with PBS.

“I am excited because now I can finally serve PBS and continue its struggles,” he said.

Ongkili, in his speech, welcomed both men into PBS, and believe that they would be able to contribute their experiences to the party.

“Now that you’re in, together we can strengthen PBS, both in the leadership and grassroots levels. We must return Sabah to what it once was.

“We welcome them into PBS, and hope more will follow suit. The PBS door is always open,” he said.

On another development, Ongkili said the just concluded Merdeka day was not much of a celebration, especially in the context of the current government.

“There is nothing to glorify and praise. After 15 months in power, we have not seen any concrete developments. The rakyat are disappointed … all they could offer are broken promises,” he said.