PBDSB supports revival of Sarawak Rangers, Border Scouts

KUCHING: Sarawak should emulate Johor in having its own military unit to beef up security in the state.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), in a statement said this could be realised through the revival of the Sarawak Rangers and Border Scouts units and maintained by the Sarawak government.

“If this is realised, it will give a lot of benefits especially in terms of increasing employment opportunities to the people.

“Only Sarawakians can take care of their own place better, and will fight all out to defend the state especially in safeguarding the security along the border and at important locations in the state,” said the statement issued by the party’s information chief William Mangor.

The statement was in response to a suggestion by Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Liwan Lawang to the federal government to revive the defunct Border Scouts and Sarawak Rangers in an effort to beef up security along the border.

Liwan, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice-president, had said it was paramount to have locals in the security forces such as the Border Scouts and Sarawak Rangers, who were familiar with the local terrain.

This suggestion was made following Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s move to shift Indonesian administrative centre to Kalimantan.

PBDSB hoped the two military forces would be revived soon, adding that many Sarawakians through political parties and non-governmental organisations had given their full support.

It added that it was not impossible for the state to initiate this, since Johor already has its own military unit known as Royal Johor Military Force.

“If Johor can have it why can’t Sarawak? Sarawak is a partner in Malaysia on same level as Malaya and Sabah.

“And whatever is good for Sarawak, we must support,” it said, adding that those who used to serve in Iban Trackers can also be roped in to guide and train the recruits.