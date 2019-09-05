‘Raising retirement age may hinder prospects for youth’

KUCHING: The proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age from 60 to 65 may ultimately hinder opportunities for the younger generation, says Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) vice president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said maintaining the current retirement age would allow government servants to ‘rest’ and open the path for the younger generation to secure employment, or for those still in service to be promoted.

“If possible, maintain the status quo (retiring at the age of 60). We must give opportunities to younger officers who have been promoted to enable them to serve the community and the country,” he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department and also Assistant Minister of Utilities, was asked to comment on the proposal by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) to increase the mandatory retirement age to 65 and to introduce a monthly cost of living allowance of RM500 for all workers.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said maintaining the current retirement age of 60 was ‘good enough’, as extending it would deny opportunities for the younger generation.