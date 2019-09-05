Sarawak Hunter out to shed underdog tag

KUCHING: Sarawak Hunter are all set to shake up the Division One of the Sepak Takraw League which opens at the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) Stadium in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday (Sept 7).

Although the players are regarded as underdogs in the tournament, team manager Datuk Dr Paruwadi Musa is very confident that the young Sarawak line-up can finish among the top five teams.

“This is our Sukma squad who are going for exposure in Division One and I am quite confident with their capabilities.

“Although they are still young, they have the experience gained from playing in various tournaments such as Piala Sarawak, Piala Belia and Piala Emas Raja-Raja,” he said during the flag presentation ceremony at a local hotel on Tuesday.

The confidence of Paruwadi, who is the vice president of the Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association (PSS), is built on the squad’s eight-month preparation under coach Faizaluddin Bujang and his assistant Ali Napiah Amat.

The training regime at the Saratok and Sri Aman training centres was furthered intensified one month before the competition.

Meanwhile, PSS deputy president Datuk Abang Ismail Abang Saufi reminded the players to face the challenge with courage and display good discipline and sportsmanship during the league.

He also hailed Paruwadi’s commitment which was instrumental in Sarawak sending a team to compete in the prestigious tournament.

“PSS are always sourcing for funds to carry out its programme so as to uplift the standard of

the game. Individuals like Paruwadi and PSS treasurer Wan Iskandar Wan Zain have shown high commitment in the association,” he said.

Sarawak Hunter comprised Ronaldo Timban, Farizal Mazelan, Muhammad Fakurazi Julaini and Christian Vieri Geramong.

They will open their campaign against MASUM UPM Knights on Sept 7 and Pahang Mammoth on Sept 8.

In the second week, they will play Melaka Titans (Sept 12), Putrajaya Cyborg (Sept 13), PSM Mavericks (Sept 14) and PSM Drillers (Sept 15). The third week will see Sarawak Hunter taking on Selangor Pistons (Sept 19), Perlis Vipers (Sept 21) and Kedah Eagles (Sept 22).

Also present at the ceremony were assistant team manager Abdul Aziz Kon Ghazali, Ice Cream Gula Apong managing director Khairol Adha and Paruwadi.