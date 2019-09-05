Small roundabouts in Batu Kawah New Township confusing

KUCHING: Consumer Voice Association of Sarawak (Covas) has expressed concern over a few small roundabouts along the stretch of road in Batu Kawah New Township (in front of Curry House) which it claimed has caused frequent accidents in the area.

Covas deputy president Datuk Shamsudin Abdul Rahman said he had observed frequent accidents along the stretch of road due to the roundabouts, which have confused motorists.

He suggested that the authority concerned put up speed bumps on both directions of the road, or alternatively put a U-turn.

According to him, at least four speed bumps – two on each side – are required.

“I find it strange that the small roundabouts were installed along the stretch of the road, which have confused motorists particularly those who are not used to using the road.

“So it is the fervent hope the authorities concerned can rectify the problem before more accidents occur,” he said.

The area is under the jurisdiction of Padawan Municipal Council.

Shamsudin, who said he resides in the area, added that Covas views the matter seriously and hopes the issue can be rectified promptly.

“The roundabouts could be the smallest in the world,” he joked.