Two criminals killed in shoot-out with MOF in Lahad Datu

KOTA KINABALU: Two criminals were killed in a shoot-out with Marine Operation Force (MOF) in Lahad Datu waters on Tuesday evening.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the 11pm incident on Sept 3 occurred when MOF personnel spotted two suspicious pump boats about 10 nautical miles from Lahad Datu.

“As police approached the boats, the suspects fired a couple of shots at them.

“The police then retaliated by shooting back at the pump boats in self-defence,” said Omar in a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

One of the pump boats managed to flee while two suspects from the second boat were killed instantly.

“One of the suspects was found floating in the waters while the other was found dead in the boat,”said Omar, adding that the suspects were in their 30s and 40s.

Omar said the police were still investigating if the suspects were involved in any cross-border criminal activities or linked with Abu Sayaff militants.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

In the meantime, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali urged members of public, especially the maritime community to immediately inform the security forces in the event of any suspicious activities.

Hazani said their quick information might assist the security forces to foil criminal activities inlcuding the cross-border crimes, sea robbery and kidnapping.

He said it is important for all parties to work together in safeguarding the security of the country from any security threats.

Hazani when met at the press conference on the shoot-out at Lahad Datu Police Headquarters yesterday explained that the success of defeating two armed criminals on Tuesday was part of the effectiveness of the patrols and operations performed by the security forces.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise To Allah) the road check points (RCP) in Kalabakan and Sapi Nangoh are well-implemented and achieved various success.

“I also agree with the suggestion of the state government to register all the pump boats and suggesting that the pump boats to be painted or color code according to each district to facilitate the security forces to identify any unregistered pump boats,” he said.

According to Hazani, ESSCom would resubmit the application to set up the Sea Check Point (SCP) to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hazani said the SCP would be established by gazetting the areas by law so that action

could be taken against any vessel or boat violating national law.

He said through the SCP, any vessels or boats that come to Sabah for the Barter Trade business need to surrender at SCP and any vessels or boats found not reporting to SCP would face action.

“We have to do this (SCP) by law, otherwise it will not work. The previous government had announced the Designated Routes in 2001 but if the vessels and boats that entered Sabah are out from the route, we could not take action.

“That is why, SCP I wants to be gazetted by law so any vessels except for the people wanting to enter for barter trade they need to go through the SCP. We must gazette by law,” he said, adding that SCP would be implemented in all districts involved in barter trade.