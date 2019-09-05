Uggah: I’ll accept MACC’s decision on investigation into graft probe involving senior officers of govt agency

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today he would accept whatever outcome from the investigation carried out by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) on a case involving three senior senior officers of a government agency.

“I won’t comment on the current investigation.

“My comment is that let the investigation be carried out professionally, and as thoroughly as possible.

“Whatever the outcome, we are accepting that outcome,” he said briefly to newsmen after witnessing the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving Department of Agriculture and four anchor companies today.

The Magistrate’s Court here had dismissed an application by MACC to remand the three senior officers and a businessman in connection with a graft probe.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar found no grounds to grant the remand application for the men, who were detained the previous night, and released them.

MACC had asked the court for a seven-day remand order for the suspects as it was unable to complete the investigation under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009 within 24 hours.

PKR vice president Ali Biju in a statement late last night had queried whether the investigation was related to lucrative contracts to supply of pesticides and fertilisers involving the agency.