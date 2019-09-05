Universities can boost national integration among students – Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Universities are where the spirit of national integration and unity among the races can be fostered, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said harmony and integration were important elements which must be inculcated in students to prevent sensitive issues such as race and religion.

“A love for the state and country must be instilled across all races and religions to retain the harmony and peace that we now enjoy.

“Even though issues may arise, we will stay united to ensure the well-being of the people and national stability is achieved with peace and harmony,” he said in his speech at the oath-taking ceremony for new students at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong.

Mohd Shafie wanted all UMS new students to make full use of the chance to further their studies and ensure they were equipped with values to enable them to tackle future challenges.

He said education was the most powerful aspect of the effort to create an intellectual society which was skilled, innovative and productive, to become a significant pillar in ensure Sabah’s aspirations of becoming an industrialised state are realised.

Meanwhile, UMS vice-chancellor Prof Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said 4,362 students were offered places in the university, and of these, 2,570 were Sabahans, 1,690 from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, while 102 were international students from 14 countries. – Bernama