Various events prepared in conjunction with king’s official birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Various official programmes have been prepared for Sept 9 in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The date has been gazetted as a public holiday in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday for this year.

The birthday celebrations will begin today with a ‘Yasin’ recital and prayers at the National Mosque.

This will be followed by a special sermon and Friday prayers which will also take place at the National Mosque tomorrow.

On Sept 8, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled to deliver a message in conjunction with his official birthday celebration which will be carried live over television and radio at 9pm.

The highlight of the celebration will be the presentation of the federal awards and medal at Istana Negara on Sept 9 and followed by the royal tea reception in the evening.

On Sept 12, the Trooping the Colour ceremony will be held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is also scheduled to take part in separate events including visiting the Taman Sinar Harapan Ziyad Zolkefli in Cheras on Sept 11.

Tunku Azizah is also scheduled to attend the “majlis santapan mesra” with children at Istana Negara on a date to be announced later. – Bernama