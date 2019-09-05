Wrong to link deadwoods to age says Lo

KUCHING: Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak Division secretary Andrew Lo says it is wrong to equate poor productivity and inefficiency to the age of workers.

He was responding to the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that raising the retirement age to 65 would result in deadwood occupying positions and denying younger people employment opportunities.

Lo said it was an insult to assume that older workers are deadwood as with their experience they can still contribute to the organisations they are working for.

Lo pointed out ‘deadwood’ workers are not necessarily older employees as age is not the deciding factor in the performance of an employee.

“Deadwood can be of any age and must be dealt with as a performance/ misconduct issue.

“Long term policies such as retirement age must be based on facts and economic data, not baseless prejudice and assumptions.”

The MTUC Division secretary noted that it is laughable that a 94-year-old man who helms the nation’s government holds the view that those above 60 are no longer fit to continue working.

“Isn’t it ironic if not hypocritical to have a 94 old Prime Minister talking about denying job opportunities to young people,”he said.

On the opposition to raising retirement age to 62 by Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Lo said it is sad that the minister did not seem to understand that youth employment will not be impacted by increase in retirement age.

Many studies and socio economic reports support increasing retirement age from 55 to 60 and then to 65.

“It should be increased to 62 by Jan 1, 2021, then by one every two years until 65 in 2027.

On the concern voiced against extending the retirement age because it would deny younger persons entry into the workforce, the MTUC Division Secretary said studies had shown that this fear is unfounded.

“It is based on the ‘lump of labour’ fallacy, which envisions a static and fixed amount of work available. But work is not static and it changes over time,” he said.

He also said the British government argued that older workers are more likely to remain in the workforce longer and they actually created more employment opportunities for younger people.