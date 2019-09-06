140 stray dogs destroyed in week-long ‘Ops Rabies’

KAPIT: The week-long ‘Ops Rabies’ has destroyed 140 stray dogs in Kapit and Bukit Mabong districts.

One hundred of the stray dogs were removed from downtown Kapit, residential areas in the vicinity and at Bletih Industrial Estate.

The operation, which ran from Aug 28 to Sept 4, involved 92 officers from Veterinary Department Kuala Lumpur, Veterinary Department Kuching, Veterinary Department Kapit and Serian, Padawan Municipal Council, Kapit District Council, the army, General Operation Force (Lanang Camp), and Rela, who were divided into four teams.

Although there is no rabies cases reported in Kapit, rabies samples taken from dogs confirmed that there are dogs here which are carriers of rabies. Also, two dog bites and one person scratched by a dog were reported during the operation period.

An appreciation dinner was, meanwhile, held here on Wednesday, courtesy of Kapit Resident Office, for all those involved in the operation.

The team left Thursday morning for Sarikei to continue with the operation.