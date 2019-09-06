Abdul Karim slams clash between Malaysia, Indonesia football supporters as ‘uncivilised’

KUCHING: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah described the clashes between supporters of the Indonesian and Malaysian football teams yesterday as an “uncivilised act”.

He said it was not easy for Malaysian teams to play in the opponent’s homeground, especially in Indonesia, where not only the players faced pressure but also the supporters.

“From the videos we saw yesterday, not only Malaysian players were under pressure but Malaysian supporters in and out of the stadium were also attacked.

“We hope this situation can be controlled and not spread to our country because we are civilised and only uncivilized people do such things,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the Malayan Tigers’ 3-2 victory over Indonesia in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asia Cup at Gelung Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta last night.

Karim congratulated the Malaysian team, praising the fighting spirit of the players who fought to the last minute.

“The victory goal at injury time was very meaningful and I can imagine the atmosphere at the stadium at that time including the disappointment of the opposing team.

“We are very happy as for a long time Malaysian football has not shown such fighting spirit and I hope the Sarawak team will also emulate their enthusiasm,” he said.