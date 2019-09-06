DCM: We’ll accept outcome of probe into Salcra GM, three others

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will accept the outcome of the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against three senior officers of Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also Salcra chairman, said it is best that the commission be allowed to carry out its investigation in a professional manner.

He, however, declined to comment on the nature of the investigation against the three senior officers, who were picked up by MACC on Tuesday night along with a local businessman.

“I don’t choose to comment on the current investigation. My comment is that let the investigation be carried out professionally, and as thoroughly as possible.

“Whatever the outcome, we are accepting that outcome,” said the Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, who spoke briefly to newsmen after witnessing the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving the Department of Agriculture and four anchor companies, here yesterday.

The three from Salcra are its general manager Datu Vasco Sabat Singkang, and senior officers Joseph Blandoi and Sikin Sentok, while the businessman is Datuk Anthony Abang.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar dismissed an application by MACC to remand the four men, saying he found no grounds to grant the remand.

MACC through its investigating officer Mohd Ikhwan Mohd Pauz had asked the court for a seven-day remand order for the suspects as it was unable to complete the investigation under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009 within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, PKR vice president Ali Biju in a statement Wednesday night queried whether the investigation was related to lucrative contracts over the supply of pesticides and fertilisers involving Salcra.

The Saratok MP and Krian assemblyman said the arrests were unexpected and deeply shocking, adding it has now opened a can of worms whereby questions are raised about Salcra’s management, operations and business dealings.

“In any case, we leave this matter in the good hands of the MACC who we know will act justly and leave no stone unturned in its objective to curb and stem unchecked corruption and the wanton abuse of power.

“Keadilan Sarawak calls on the MACC to go after the real sharks still swimming free up there pulling all the strings, and not just the big fish down here,” he added.

Top officials from MACC did not respond to queries on what the commission planned to do next following the rejection of the remand application.