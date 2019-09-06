Fire destroys wooden house, 8 made homeless

MUKAH: Fire completely destroyed a wooden house at Kampung Kuala Tengah, Oya, about 3pm Wednesday, rendering eight people homeless.

Dalat District acting police chief, ASP John Dicky Ramba, said the fire started from the kitchen after the house owner’s son forgot to turn off the gas stove after boiling water.

‘Aided by the hot weather, the fire spread rapidly and within minutes, it completely engulfed the house before spreading to a nearby empty house and also razed it to the ground,” he said in a press statement.

Two fire engines with five firemen rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call.

However, by the time they arrived, the fire was alreay at its height, and therefore could not salvage anything from the house.

The fire was eventually brought under control by 5pm.

The total loss is yet to be ascertained.