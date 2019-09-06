Food vendor acquitted of drug trafficking charges

KUCHING: A food vendor escaped death by hanging after he was acquitted by the High Court yesterday on two charges of drug trafficking.

Judge Datuk Lee Heng Cheong said there was no solid evidence to link Goh Sie Kiat, 27, with the drugs. Goh faced two charges of trafficking 371.23 grammes of Metamfetamina and 495.10 grammes of Methylenedioxy Metamfetamina following a police raid of an apartment in MJC Batu Kawa on June 21 last year.

He was charged under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty on conviction.

The judge said the decision to acquit Goh of all charges was made after hearing the defendant’s submission, and after considering the testimony and evaluating the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Nine witnesses were called during the trial, including a chemist, investigation officer, and landlord of the apartment unit.

Counsels Norman Liew and Camillus Lau Sii Fang represented Goh while DPP Musli Abdul Hamid prosecuted.

According to Lau, his client was neither a tenant nor one who lived in the apartment. He just happened to be at the scene when the crime allegedly took place.