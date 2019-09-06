Fuel prices unchanged for second week of September

KUCHING: The price of fuel will remain unchanged across the board this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

RON97 will be priced at RM2.50 per litre, while RON95 and diesel will also remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel were capped at their respective prices.

In a press statement today, the Ministry of Finance said that the amount it subsidised this week due to the price cap stands at RM52.61 million.