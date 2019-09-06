Ling: Land issue surrounding new Teku polyclinic resolved

SIBU: The land issue surrounding the proposed new polyclinic here costing about RM30 million has been settled and is expected to be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12).

“We were having land issues previously as it (the piece of land in Teku) was under Ministry of Education (MoE) and now, approval has been given to transfer the land to the Ministry of Health (MoH). That is the latest development (of the proposed new polyclinic),” Sibu MP Oscar Ling told reporters after officiating at World Breastfeeding Week 2019 for Sibu division in Jalan Oya Polyclinic.

Sibu divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun was also present at the event.

“Hopefully, under RMK12, we can implement the new polyclinic in Sibu. The site is in Teku.”

He said should the health facility become a reality, it will definitely ease the congestion at Jalan Oya Polyclinic.

The daily number of patients visiting Jalan Oya Polyclinic currently stands between 900 and 1,000 patients.

Ling also donated 30 benches to the polyclinic.

He revealed that he had previously received complaints from members of the public, who said the clinic had inadequate chairs.