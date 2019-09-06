Man arrested for possession of RM9k worth of drugs in apartment carpark

KUCHING: A 33-year-old male suspect was arrested by the police for allegedly trafficking drugs when 60 grammes of methamphetamine, or syabu, was found in his possession at the carpark of an apartment building in Jalan Stampin Timur at around 4pm yesterday.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid said in a statement that the drugs were kept inside a black plastic bag that was held by the suspect as he was approached by the police.

Inside the bag, police found 11 smaller packets of syabu, estimated to be worth around RM9,000.

“We made the move on the suspect based on intelligence which we have gathered on his drug related activities,” said Hasnir adding that the case has been classified under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty.

The suspect from Jalan Nanas Barat, who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, will be further investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“A background check revealed that the suspect does not have a past criminal record,” said Hasnir.

The suspect is currently detained at the Kuching Sentral police station pending a remand application.