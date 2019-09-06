Mixed reaction towards e-hailing grace period deadline

MIRI: The Pakatan Harapan federal government’s decision not to extend the Oct 12 grace period deadline for e-hailing drivers to get their public service vehicle (PSV) licence has received mixed reaction here.

Part-time Grab driver Henry Ringgie said the move will affect many part-time e-hailing drivers like himself as they have other work commitments.

“The government should extend it further, giving those who really need to sit and attend the PSV licence test as it consumes time and not all drivers have enough time to do their own work,” he said when met yesterday.

Henry called on the government to support part time e-hailing drivers, as their intention is to earn extra income for their families.

“To my knowledge, many e-hailing drivers in Miri have yet to sit or attend the PSV licence test as the majority don’t have time to do so,” he said.

He called on the government to further extend the deadline until the end of this year so that all drivers can plan their time and save some money to pay for the test.

Fellow e-hailing driver Chin Fook Jo said he already sat for the PSV licence to put passengers at ease.

He said the government should set a timeframe for e-hailing drivers so that passengers and drivers are covered by insurance.

“The government should ensure all e-hailing drivers have PSV licences, however, it should also give more time for the drivers to attend the PSV licence test,” he said.

E-hailing user Dayang Norlia from Pujut said enforcement of the ruling is necessary to protect passengers.

“We don’t know during the journey that we might get involved in an accident and it will be better that the driver already has the PSV licence,” she said.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the three-month extension given earlier was sufficient and reiterated that the ministry would be firm in enforcing the PSV licence on e-hailing drivers next month.

As of Sept 3, he said 86,789 candidates had registered and attended the PSV course with 55,673 drivers having passed the test and issued the licence.