MMEA seizes 42.5 tonnes of fish from foreign vessels

KUCHING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 42.5 tonnes of fish from four foreign fishing vessels on Tuesday (Sept 3).

All of the vessels were caught fishing within Sarawak’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) about 73 nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Sirik, Mukah, between 6.30pm and 8pm.

MMEA Sarawak deputy director-general (Operations) Commander Hamiludin Che Awang told a press conference that 44 Vietnamese nationals aged between 16 and 54 were also arrested.

“Also seized by MMEA during the operation were the four fishing vessels, fishing equipment, and 37.87 litres of diesel,” said Hamiludin at the Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) yesterday.

He added that the total seizure was estimated to be worth over RM4 million, including the seized fish.

Hamiludin said the Vietnamese skipper and crew members also failed to produce valid identification documents.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

On another note, Hamiludin said MMEA and other relevant agencies are constantly increasing efforts to safeguard Malaysian waters from encroachment and other elements to ensure the safety of local vessels.

He added the public can report any suspicious activity, especially in the EEZ, by calling 082-432544.