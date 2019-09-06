Unhealthy API readings plague Kuching, major towns in S’wak as haze worsens

KUCHING: Six divisions – Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu and Miri – have recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 5pm today.

Readers can also view the latest live API readings from key areas around the state on our website.

There were also 12 hotspots detected in the state, with Kuching recording the highest (5), followed by Limbang (2) and one each in Bintulu, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sarikei and Miri.

In Kalimantan, there were 1,087 hotpots detected, while in Sumatera there were 306 and none in Brunei.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment, Isnaraisaah Munirah Majilis during a press conference earlier today advised the public not to carry out open burning in view of the current dry spell, which is expected to last until next month.

She also said that the government will submit a diplomatic note to their counterparts in Indonesia very soon to help minimise open burning in an effort to prevent trans-boundary haze.