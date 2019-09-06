Visibility worsens as haze descends on Sibu, Rajang River

SIBU: The air quality here plunged to an unhealthy level with an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 124 as at 9am today.

Sibu has the fourth highest API reading in the state. The highest being Sri Aman with 168, Miri (139), Kuching (128), Samarahan (122) and Sarikei (110).

Other parts of the state recorded moderate air quality.

The API reading here first breached the 100-mark at 4am, hitting 102 from an initial 98 an hour earlier.

By 6am, the API reading here had risen to 110.

In a barely a month, haze has returned to Sibu and shrouded most parts of the town – filling the air with the smell of smoke – and reduced visibility along the Rajang river.

An API reading of 0 to 50 is considered healthy, 51-100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and 301 and above (hazardous).

Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) Sibu assistant controller Hatta Morshidi told The Borneo Post when contacted today that there were no interruptions to the express boat schedule.

“The (express boat) operation is running as usual. Everything is per scheduled.

“Skippers are advised to take due care because of reduced visibility and to turn on their hazard lights when necessary,” Hatta reminded.