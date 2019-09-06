Weather centre detects 811 hotspots in Kalimantan, almost two-fold increase in 24 hours

KUCHING: The number of hotspots detected in Kalimantan by the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) had shot up to 811 yesterday as air quality in Sarawak continues to plummet.

There were 470 hotspots detected in the Indonesian part of Borneo Island on Wednesday, a three-fold increase from the previous day.

ASMC also detected seven hotspots in Sarawak, four of which are near here.

“In Kalimantan, persistent hotspots in the Central, West and South Kalimantan provinces have contributed to a significant build-up of smoke haze,” the centre said in an update on its website last night.

“Widespread moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over these areas. The smoke haze from scattered hotspots in West Kalimantan was observed to have been blown to western Sarawak. In East Kalimantan, smoke haze from persistent hotspots continued to be observed.”

ASMC also said that while wet weather is expected in the northern Asean region, dry weather was expected to persist over central and southern Sumatra and Kalimantan with winds forecast to blow from the southeast or southwest.

Based on satellite images on the website, the winds are blowing over the hotspots in Kalimantan towards Kuching.

As of 9am this morning, six out of 13 Department of Environment Air Pollutant Index monitoring stations recorded unhealthy readings.

Sri Aman was the highest at 168, followed by Miri (139), Kuching (128), Sibu (124), Samarahan (122) and Sarikei (110).