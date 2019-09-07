14-year old IT wizard is on his next big idea

KUALA LUMPUR: With about 400 clients and an annual income of RM50,000 from the software he created, Muhammad Akmal Hazim Hafizul Rasydan is no ordinary teenager.

The 14-year-old developer of Benchpoint.io, a software that provides remote speed test solution and Internet benchmarking system for consumer servers, is now working on his next big idea in helping Malaysians manage with their Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Muhammad Akmal Hazim’s software provides a web interface for the e-commerce clients to conduct speed tests on the servers including test the servers’ load without hassle. With the software, clients can predict the servers’ capability to handle large number of visitors.

“The main idea came from my previous clients as I need to actually go to the screen and monitor the servers and it is a hassle for me because I am not on my computer all the time.

“So what I made was a software that you have to install, copy and paste a code into the server and after that, you can manage the speed test from a web interface,” he said during a media briefing for the #mydigitalmaker Fair 2019 on Wednesday.

Muhammad Akmal Hazim who is also a Digital Ninja under Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) #mydigitalmaker programme to hone students’ skills and provide exposure to innovative thinking, is currently collaborating with another Internet-Of-Things (IoT) developer on a project called ‘Projek IoT’.

He mentioned that the project was similar to the platform made available internationally, Blynk IOT, but he wanted to establish another platform for Malaysians to manage their IoT devices.

“I want to make another platform for Malaysians which can reduce latency because if you want something, you want it fast and you do not want any downtime as far as possible.

“We are trying to make it as good as possible for the Malaysian local market, currently we are working on a major upgrade so we can accept paid subscription and we want to make sure that it can handle more customers in the future,” he said. – Bernama